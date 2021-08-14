TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan publishes weekly precious metal prices

14 August 2021 [15:30] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 26.61 manat (0.9 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,964.24 manat, which is 3.6 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Aug. 2

3,078.777

Aug. 9

2,957.51

Aug. 3

3,079.68

Aug. 10

2,952.59

Aug. 4

3,081.22

Aug. 11

2,947.89

Aug. 5

3,078.92

Aug. 12

2,979.09

Aug. 6

3,058.67

Aug. 13

2,984.12

Average weekly

3,075.453

Average weekly

2,964.24

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.0592 manat (2.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.004 manat, which is 7.3 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Aug. 2

43.3379

Aug. 9

40.6181

Aug. 3

43.0882

Aug. 10

40.1843

Aug. 4

43.5498

Aug. 11

39.7826

Aug. 5

43.197

Aug. 12

39.8783

Aug. 6

42.7022

Aug. 13

39.5589

Average weekly

43.175

Average weekly

40.004

During the outgoing week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 76.37 manat (4.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,705.476 manat, which is 3.4 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Aug. 2

1,798.566

Aug. 9

1,661.03

Aug. 3

1,795.48

Aug. 10

1,681.88

Aug. 4

1,789.73

Aug. 11

1,710.89

Aug. 5

1,733.47

Aug. 12

1,736.18

Aug. 6

1,709.71

Aug. 13

1,737.4

Average weekly

1,765.391

Average weekly

1,705.476

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 3.65 manat (0.08 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,475.85 manat, which is 1.2 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Aug. 2

4,566.336

Aug. 9

4,468.66

Aug. 3

4,560.49

Aug. 10

4,453.03

Aug. 4

4,514.69

Aug. 11

4,500.27

Aug. 5

4,508.43

Aug. 12

4,484.98

Aug. 6

4,512.18

Aug. 13

4,472.31

Average weekly

4,532.425

Average weekly

4,475.85

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/208896.html

Print version

Views: 1

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also