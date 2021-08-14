Azerbaijan publishes weekly precious metal prices

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 26.61 manat (0.9 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,964.24 manat, which is 3.6 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Aug. 2 3,078.777 Aug. 9 2,957.51 Aug. 3 3,079.68 Aug. 10 2,952.59 Aug. 4 3,081.22 Aug. 11 2,947.89 Aug. 5 3,078.92 Aug. 12 2,979.09 Aug. 6 3,058.67 Aug. 13 2,984.12 Average weekly 3,075.453 Average weekly 2,964.24

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.0592 manat (2.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.004 manat, which is 7.3 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Aug. 2 43.3379 Aug. 9 40.6181 Aug. 3 43.0882 Aug. 10 40.1843 Aug. 4 43.5498 Aug. 11 39.7826 Aug. 5 43.197 Aug. 12 39.8783 Aug. 6 42.7022 Aug. 13 39.5589 Average weekly 43.175 Average weekly 40.004

During the outgoing week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 76.37 manat (4.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,705.476 manat, which is 3.4 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Aug. 2 1,798.566 Aug. 9 1,661.03 Aug. 3 1,795.48 Aug. 10 1,681.88 Aug. 4 1,789.73 Aug. 11 1,710.89 Aug. 5 1,733.47 Aug. 12 1,736.18 Aug. 6 1,709.71 Aug. 13 1,737.4 Average weekly 1,765.391 Average weekly 1,705.476

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 3.65 manat (0.08 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,475.85 manat, which is 1.2 percent more compared to the previous week.