Azerbaijan publishes weekly precious metal prices

By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 26.61 manat (0.9 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,964.24 manat, which is 3.6 percent less compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Aug. 2
3,078.777
Aug. 9
2,957.51
Aug. 3
3,079.68
Aug. 10
2,952.59
Aug. 4
3,081.22
Aug. 11
2,947.89
Aug. 5
3,078.92
Aug. 12
2,979.09
Aug. 6
3,058.67
Aug. 13
2,984.12
Average weekly
3,075.453
Average weekly
2,964.24
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.0592 manat (2.6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.004 manat, which is 7.3 percent less compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Aug. 2
43.3379
Aug. 9
40.6181
Aug. 3
43.0882
Aug. 10
40.1843
Aug. 4
43.5498
Aug. 11
39.7826
Aug. 5
43.197
Aug. 12
39.8783
Aug. 6
42.7022
Aug. 13
39.5589
Average weekly
43.175
Average weekly
40.004
During the outgoing week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 76.37 manat (4.6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,705.476 manat, which is 3.4 percent less compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Aug. 2
1,798.566
Aug. 9
1,661.03
Aug. 3
1,795.48
Aug. 10
1,681.88
Aug. 4
1,789.73
Aug. 11
1,710.89
Aug. 5
1,733.47
Aug. 12
1,736.18
Aug. 6
1,709.71
Aug. 13
1,737.4
Average weekly
1,765.391
Average weekly
1,705.476
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 3.65 manat (0.08 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,475.85 manat, which is 1.2 percent more compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Aug. 2
4,566.336
Aug. 9
4,468.66
Aug. 3
4,560.49
Aug. 10
4,453.03
Aug. 4
4,514.69
Aug. 11
4,500.27
Aug. 5
4,508.43
Aug. 12
4,484.98
Aug. 6
4,512.18
Aug. 13
4,472.31
Average weekly
4,532.425
Average weekly
4,475.85