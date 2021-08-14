Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

TODAY.AZ / Business

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Aug. 2

1.7

Aug. 9

1.7

Aug. 3

1.7

Aug. 10

1.7

Aug. 4

1.7

Aug. 11

1.7

Aug. 5

1.7

Aug. 12

1.7

Aug. 6

1.7

Aug. 13

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0032 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9958. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0197 (1 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Aug. 2

2.0183

Aug. 9

1.9989

Aug. 3

2.0195

Aug. 10

1.9954

Aug. 4

2.0179

Aug. 11

1.9923

Aug. 5

2.0122

Aug. 12

1.9967

Aug. 6

2.0097

Aug. 13

1.9957

Average weekly

2.0155

Average weekly

1.9958

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency fell by 0.0002 (0.9 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Aug. 2

0.0232

Aug. 9

0.0231

Aug. 3

0.0233

Aug. 10

0.0231

Aug. 4

0.0233

Aug. 11

0.023

Aug. 5

0.0233

Aug. 12

0.0232

Aug. 6

0.0232

Aug. 13

0.0231

Average weekly

0.0233

Average weekly

0.0231

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0012 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1972. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.004 manat (2 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Aug. 2

0.2009

Aug. 9

0.197

Aug. 3

0.2034

Aug. 10

0.1964

Aug. 4

0.2021

Aug. 11

0.1974

Aug. 5

0.2003

Aug. 12

0.197

Aug. 6

0.1993

Aug. 13

0.1982

Average weekly

0.2012

Average weekly

0.1972


