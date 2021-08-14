Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Aug. 2
1.7
Aug. 9
1.7
Aug. 3
1.7
Aug. 10
1.7
Aug. 4
1.7
Aug. 11
1.7
Aug. 5
1.7
Aug. 12
1.7
Aug. 6
1.7
Aug. 13
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0032 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9958. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0197 (1 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Aug. 2
2.0183
Aug. 9
1.9989
Aug. 3
2.0195
Aug. 10
1.9954
Aug. 4
2.0179
Aug. 11
1.9923
Aug. 5
2.0122
Aug. 12
1.9967
Aug. 6
2.0097
Aug. 13
1.9957
Average weekly
2.0155
Average weekly
1.9958
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency fell by 0.0002 (0.9 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Aug. 2
0.0232
Aug. 9
0.0231
Aug. 3
0.0233
Aug. 10
0.0231
Aug. 4
0.0233
Aug. 11
0.023
Aug. 5
0.0233
Aug. 12
0.0232
Aug. 6
0.0232
Aug. 13
0.0231
Average weekly
0.0233
Average weekly
0.0231
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0012 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1972. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.004 manat (2 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Aug. 2
0.2009
Aug. 9
0.197
Aug. 3
0.2034
Aug. 10
0.1964
Aug. 4
0.2021
Aug. 11
0.1974
Aug. 5
0.2003
Aug. 12
0.197
Aug. 6
0.1993
Aug. 13
0.1982
Average weekly
0.2012
Average weekly
0.1972