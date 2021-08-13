Turkey notes increase in number of real estates bought by Azerbaijani citizens in 7M2021

By Trend

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 720 real estate properties in Turkey from January through July 2021, which is 174 properties more compared to the same period of 2020, Trend reports citing the Turkish State Authority on Land Cadastre and Real Estate Purchase and Sale.

In July 2021, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 127 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 12 properties more compared to July 2020, said the authority’s report.

According to the report, 107,785 real estate properties were sold in Turkey in July 2021, which is 53 percent less compared to July 2020. In this month, foreigners purchased 4,495 properties in Turkey, an increase of 64 percent on annual basis.

In 2020, the citizens of Azerbaijan purchased 1,279 real estate properties in Turkey.