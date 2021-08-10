Azerbaijan, Turkey mull co-op in employment, social protection

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Cooperation in the field of labor, employment and social protection between Azerbaijan and Turkey were discussed during the videoconference meeting of two counties’ Labor and Social Protection Ministers Sahil Babayev and Vedat Bilgin.

Babayev highlighted the successful cooperation with Turkey in the field of labor, employment and social protection, the signed documents on cooperation and the importance of the joint commission on cooperation in the field of labor and social protection. He stressed the importance of strengthening ties in this area and further expanding the legal framework.

Noting the social protection and active employment programs implemented in Azerbaijan, Babayev spoke about the reforms in this sphere, the DOST concept, the use of electronic technologies in the social sphere and the proactive services provided to the population.

The minister also noted social support measures for the martyrs’ families and war veterans in the post-war period.

Besides, the underlined the importance of consistent exchange of experience in the field of active cooperation in these areas.

Stressing that the strategic partnership between the two countries is based on the factors of friendship, brotherhood and unity of people, Babayev emphasized the important role of joint efforts of the heads of states in the sustainable and long-term development of bilateral relations. In addition, he expressed his gratitude for Turkey’s political and moral support to Azerbaijan during the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

Furthermore, the minister expressed his condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives during forest fires in Turkey.

In turn, Turkish minister spoke about Turkey’s experience in social reforms, emphasizing the mutual benefit of constantly expanding cooperation in new spheres of activity.

Additionally, the parties discussed current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the field of labor, employment and social protection. To this end, the parties exchanged views on expanding the legal framework, developing new documents on cooperation and organizing the next meeting of the joint commission.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy and have jointly completed giant energy and infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and TANAP.

Eleven agreements were signed between the two countries within the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum held in Ankara on February 18. The agreements envisage the development of the Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the economic, trade, and other spheres. Moreover, on June 15, Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents have signed a Shusha Declaration on allied relations between the two countries.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. It should be noted that so far, Turkey is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

In the first half of 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $2.2 billion. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.