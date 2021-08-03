Azerbaijan opens up for 20 countries to carry out incoming flights

By Trend

Citizens of 20 countries, as well as citizens of other states, permanently residing in the countries, and stateless persons, will be allowed to enter (and exit) Azerbaijan by air transport from August 5, 2021, Trend reports.

The respective amendment was made to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 151 of May 26, 2021 ‘On measures to extend the special quarantine regime and remove some restrictions."

In accordance with the amendment, since August 5, flights from Germany, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovenia, Slovakia and Greece to Azerbaijan will be allowed.