SOCAR Petroleum explains reason of Premium gasoline price hike

Prices for Premium gasoline (AI-95) rose in Azerbaijan from 1.40 to 1.45 manat from July 31, 08:00 Baku time, spokesperson for SOCAR Petroleum Uzeyir Habibbayli told Trend.

“We import AI-95 gasoline primarily from Romania, which increased the import price,” he said.

Azerbaijan has also faced AI-98 gasoline deficit for around 20 days due to transportation problems.

“We import AI-98 gasoline also from Romania. But we have already ordered imports from Georgia and plan to increase the number of reservoirs to prevent such cases in the future. Hopefully, the AI-98 gasoline will be available from August 4-5”, added Habibbayli.