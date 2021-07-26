Serbia focusing on co-op with Azerbaijan, says FM Nikola Selakovic

By Trend





Serbia pays special attention to cooperation with Azerbaijan, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said, Trend reports.

Selakovic made the remark in Baku during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

He called the talks with the Azerbaijani foreign minister extremely productive.

According to the Serbian FM, Serbia has offered to hold such discussions every year.

“We discussed bilateral cooperation, especially, in the economic sphere. This issue will also be considered at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation,” Selakovic said.

The minister also noted the good development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia in the economic sphere.

“Many Azerbaijani companies operate in Serbia, in particular, in the field of industry,” Selakovic said.