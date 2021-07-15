Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia ink MoU on labor co-op

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding on labor cooperation.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection of Population Minister Sahil Babayev and Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi in an online format on July 13.

The memorandum of understanding oversees cooperate in resolving labor disputes, inspection and protection, development of labor market policies aimed at expanding employment opportunities, development of national professional standards, improvement of national qualifications, as well as in any other areas agreed upon.

During the meeting, Babayev said that relations between the two countries are constantly expanding.

Reminding Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War, the minister underlined that the process of reconstruction and restoration of the country’s liberated lands underway. Furthermore, Babayev expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for supporting Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and for backing the country within the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Speaking about the recent social reforms in the country and measures of economic and social support taken during the pandemic, the ministry emphasized that there is great potential for labor cooperation expansion and active exchange of experience between the two countries.

In turn, Saudi minister stressed the importance of establishing and expanding bilateral cooperation between the ministries of the two countries.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia amounted to $13.4 million in 2020. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $7.5 million in the first five months of 2021.