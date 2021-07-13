Azerbaijan's non-oil exports hit $1.2 billion in 1H2021

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan increased exports in non-oil sector by 27.1 percent in the first half of 2021, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Facebook account.

The volume of non-oil exports in this period was $1.16 billion, while the country’s overall exports was increased by 14.8 percent.

Jabbarov added that in January-June, the export of non-oil industrial products increased by 40.1 percent.

He stressed that the growth of exports, along with a positive impact on financial stability, provides an opportunity for the creation of new jobs and the stability of foreign exchange reserves.