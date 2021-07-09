Azerbaijan records growth in gold price

By Trend

The prices of precious metals, except gold, decreased in Azerbaijan on July 9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 10.2085 manat or $6 (0.33 percent) and made up 3,065.1085 manat or $1,803 per ounce.

The price of silver shrank by 0.031 manat or 1.8 cents (0.07 percent) and amounted to 43.9912 manat ($25.88).

The price of platinum went down by 0.0595 manat or 3.5 cents (1.56 percent) and equaled to 1,833.841 manat ($1,078.73).

The price of palladium declined by 54.9865 manat or $32.34 (1.14 percent) and stood at 4,768.772 manat ($2,805.16).

In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 155.1165 manat or $91.24 (4.8 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 3.0557 manat or $1.8 (6.5 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 148.019 manat or $87.07 per ounce (7.5 percent), while palladium decreased by 2.8475 manat or $1.67 (0.1 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold declined by 14.909 manat or $8.77 (0.5 percent), silver grew by 12.0211 manat or $7.97 (37.6 percent), platinum spiked by 380.9785 manat or $267.81 (26.2 percent), and palladium surged by 1,478.6175 manat or $858.53 (44.9 percent).