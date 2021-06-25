Some 438m tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline has transported over 438 million tons of Azerbaijani oil to Turkey and world markets since its commissioning in 2006, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said during the 4th Eco Energy Ministerial Meeting.

The minister emphasized that the gas pipelines have transported 82 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey.

“Over the past three years, about 20.7 million tons of Turkmen crude oil and oil products, as well as 106,000 tons of Kazakh oil last year were transported to the world market through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline,” Shahbazov added.

It should be noted that BTC exported more than 27.8 million tons of crude oil loaded on 278 tankers at the Ceyhan terminal in 2020.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline is a transport line for Azerbaijani oil from the Caspian Sea to the port of Ceyhan in Turkey, and then to European markets via the Mediterranean Sea.

The construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline was started on September 18, 2002, in the capital of Azerbaijan. On July 13, 2006, the official opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline took place in Turkey.

The total length of the pipeline is 1,768 km, of which 443 km pass through the territory of Azerbaijan; 249 km to Georgia; 1076 km to Turkey. The projected capacity is 50 million tons of oil per year or one million barrels per day.

Currently, oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshlu block of fields, condensate from Shah Deniz field, as well as SOCAR oil is transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

The Baku- Tbilisi- Ceyhan pipeline shareholders are: BP (30.1 percent); AzBTC (25 percent); MOL (8.9 percent); Equinor (8.71 percent); TPAO (6.53 percent); Eni (5 per cent); Total (5 percent), ITOCHU (3.4 percent); INPEX (2.5 percent), ExxonMobil (2.5 percent) and ONGC (BTC) Limited (2.36 percent).