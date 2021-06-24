Kazakhstan offers Azerbaijani businessmen take part in creation of wholesale distribution centers

By Trend





Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi offered that representatives of the Azerbaijani business take part in creation of wholesale distribution centers in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The issue was raised during Tileuberdi’s meeting with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov as part of his official visit to Baku.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation was considered, in particular in the investment, trade-economic, transit-transport and energy spheres.