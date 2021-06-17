Country boosts electricity production in May

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased electricity production by 80.5 million kWh, bringing the volume to 1.9 billion kWh in May 2021, the Energy Ministry has reported.

During the reported month, electricity exports amounted to 15.9 million kWh, while imports to 29.3 million kWh.

Moreover, electricity production in the country amounted to 10.9 billion kWh during the period of January-May current year.

Electricity generation at thermal power plants increased by 19.5 million kWh reaching 10.1 billion kWh, while at other sources by 2 million kWh to 153.8 million kWh. In the meantime, electricity generation at hydroelectric power plants decreased by 110.1 million kWh to 659.1 million kWh.

Likewise, wind power plants produced 39 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 20.2 million kWh and solid household waste incineration plants 94.6 million kWh.

Furthermore, electricity production amounted to 9.7 billion kWh on Azerenergy OJSC (including 9.2 billion kWh at thermal power plants and 582.2 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants), 161.4 million kWh on the State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan AR (including 73.8 million kWh at thermal power plants, 69.1 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and 18.5 million kWh at solar power plants) and 947.6 million kWh on independent power plants. In addition, electricity production at wind power plants on Azerishig OJSC amounted to 28.3 million kWh.

Meanwhile, electricity imports amounted to 76.6 million kWh during the first five months of the year. Some 14.4million kWh was imported from Iran, 39.3 million kWh from Russia and 22.9 million from Georgia.

Additionally, electricity exports increased by 47.7 million kWh to 569.9 million kWh. Out of total electricity exports, 14.4 million kWh was exported to Iran, 12.7 million kWh to Turkey, 39.4 million kWh to Russia and 503.4 million kWh to Georgia.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s electricity production amounted to 25.8 billion kWh in 2020. Last year, exports of electricity amounted to 1.1 billion kWh, while imports to 136.3 million kWh.