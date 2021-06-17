Minister - Hosting IAC in Baku to boost regional space industry

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev has said that hosting International Astronautical Congress in 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan will bring a new stimulus for the development of the space industry in the country and as well as in the region.

Nabiyev made the remarks during the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX) 2021 event held in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Addressing the event on June 5, Minister Nabiyev invited the participants and the guests of the GREX 2021 to the 74th International Astronautics Congress to be held in Baku in 2023.

Speaking about the work of Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos, Nabiyev said that its activities will be basis for creating space diplomacy and partnership at the global and regional levels, for deepening knowledge and skills in space science, education and industry, as well as for expanding cooperation in telecommunications and Earth observation services.

Set up in 2021 by the presidential decree, Azercosmos is the only satellite operator in the South Caucasus.

At the GLEX 2021, a stand, a presentation and video clips about the history of Azerbaijan's space industry, the country's space activities over the past 10 years, as well as the country’s culture, history and tourism potential were presented to the participants.

The Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX) 2021 will be held on June 14-18 and is dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the first flight of the Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin to space, which is considered as the beginning of the “new era for humanity”.

The conference brought together representatives from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, UAE, Austria, France, Norway, Belgium, Poland, Germany, Italy, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the leading space agencies and astronauts. The platform creates significant opportunities for Azerbaijan in terms of new cooperation in the field of space at the global level, the establishment of mutual business relations with potential partners and collaboration in the field of space for both peaceful and commercial purposes.

GLEX 2021 will continue until June 18 with sessions covering space research and new missions.