Another business entity starts operating in Shusha

Work is underway to restore Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in the last year's war.

Earlier last week, the Bravo supermarket chain opened a new branch in Shusha liberated from the occupation on November 8, 2020.

Shusha is among the first liberated cities that are being reconstructed. The city’s electricity and water supply have already been resumed and its urban infrastructure is being restored. The city also has functional mobile communication with the broadcasting of Azerbaijani television and radio being resumed.

The first business entity to re-open in Shusha was a bakery and confectionery, which opened in December 2020.

In early May, President Aliyev laid the foundation stone of a new mosque and a school in Shusha and also inaugurated 110/35/10 kV Shusha substation, the newly renovated Khari Bulbul hotel and a 48-apartment block and the cottages under the hotel.

Azerbaijan has also started developing tourism in its liberated territories and event presented tourism potential of Karabakh region, particularly Shusha city at an international exhibition Arabian Travel Market 2021 in Dubai, the UAE.

On May 7, Azerbaijan’s historic Shusha city was declared the country’s cultural capital according to the relevant decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

The government will spend $1.5 billion on the restoration of the liberated lands in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Restoration and reconstruction work in recently-liberated territories will be carried out in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

Shusha, was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992 and was the last of Azerbaijan’s cities to be liberated from the Armenian occupation in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to 44 days of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.