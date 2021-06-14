Azerbaijani communications minister to take part in Global Space Exploration Conference

By Trend





The Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev will take part in the Global Space Exploration Conference GLEX-2021, Trend reports citing in the statement of the Russian Roscosmos state corporation.

According to Roscomos, the first day of the conference provides for a youth program, within which young experts will communicate with each other and present their projects.

The official opening ceremony for GLEX-2021 and the trade show is scheduled for June 15th, said the corporation.

"As part of the conference, plenary sessions, thematic sections and negotiations are planned. GLEX-2021 will be attended by representatives of 59 countries, including China, the US, Mexico, Brazil, who will present more than 500 reports," the message said.

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Science, Innovation and Higher Education of Spain Pedro Duque, CEOs of Italian, Mexican, Malaysian, Israeli, South African, Norwegian and Romanian space agencies confirmed their participation in the conference.

The main goal of GLEX-2021 is to bring together scientists, engineers, designers from different countries who strive to study and master space, want to share their thoughts and plans, and are ready to discuss them with colleagues, added the message.

The international conference on space exploration GLEX-2021 will kick off on June 14 at the Tauride Palace in St. Petersburg city (Russia), and will run until June 18.