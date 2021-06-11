Labor Ministry, ILO to develop new Decent Work Country Program

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is developing a new Decent Work Country Program in cooperation with the International Labor Organization (ILO), Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev said during the meeting with the organization’s Director-General Guy Ryder this week.

The minister stated that the priorities of the new program will fully correspond to the framework document on cooperation in the field of sustainable development between the UN and Azerbaijan for 2021-2025.

Babayev spoke about the social progress achieved in the country and the reforms in the field of labor, employment and social protection. He stressed that cooperation with the ILO in these areas is constantly expanding.

Furthermore, the minister emphasized that Azerbaijan and the International Labor Organization successfully implemented the “decent work country program 2016-2020”.

Within the framework of cooperation on this program, joint work was done on improvement of labor legislation, development of a new draft employment strategy in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, strengthening the capacity of labor inspection and employment services, implementation of the self-employment program, expanding decent employment opportunities for young people, the minister said.

Furthermore, Babayev spoke about DOST projects implemented in Azerbaijan, work done on the introduction of electronic technologies in the field of automated pensions, labor, social protection and employment.

He noted that the successful results achieved in these areas are of great interest to the relevant agencies of other countries.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s victory and liberation of its territories, the minister noted that these territories are being fully restored and rebuilt. He noted that the liberated territories will ensure resettlement, a decent life, active employment, necessary human resources and economic activity. Construction and reconstruction work, which will be carried out with an emphasis on innovation and technological development, will further strengthen the foundations of the country's socio-economic development.

In turn, Ryder spoke about cooperation between the ILO and Azerbaijan, stressing that the ability of the population to have access to decent employment, recovery and stability is important for development in the post-conflict period.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the International Labor Organization since 1992.