Azerbaijan boosts oil exports to Georgia in Jan-Apr

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased export of oil and oil products to neighbouring Georgia by 38.7 percent during the period of January-April 2021, Azertag has reported.

During the reported period, Georgia imported 59,000 tons of oil and oil products worth $27.5 million from Azerbaijan.

Georgia’s import of natural gas from Azerbaijan however decreased by 24.1 percent in the first four months of the year. In this period, Georgia imported 609.1 million cubic meters of natural gas worth $92.8 million from Azerbaijan.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan accounted for 84.3 percent and 32.2 percent of Georgia's total bitumen and electricity imports, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021.

Azerbaijan is one of the largest investors in Georgia’s economy. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $335.5 million in the first four months of 2021. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $310.7 million, while import to $24.7 million.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $536.2 million in 2020. Azerbaijan was Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in 2020, accounting for 63.8 percent of this country's total imports of bitumen. At the same time, Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to Georgia in 2020 as well, accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest electricity supplier in 2020, accounting for 45 percent or 726 million kWh of the country’s total electricity import.