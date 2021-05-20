TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold price increases in Azerbaijan

20 May 2021 [15:12] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on May 20, with the exception of gold, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 11.594 manat or $6.82 (0.36 percent), amounting to 3,189.523 manat or $1,876, and an ounce of silver fell by 0.4984 manat or 29 cents (1.04 percent), amounting to 47.2076 manat or $27.7. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 36.346 manat or $21.38 (1.75 percent) and amounted to 2,040.493 manat or $1,202, and per ounce of palladium - by 19.295 manat or $11.35 (0.39 percent), amounting to 4,932.72 manat or $2,901.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold rose by 176.2475 manat or $103.6 (5.8 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 3.0895 manat or $18.1 (7 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 17.3995 manat or $10.2 (0.8 percent), and per ounce of palladium - increased by 186.626 manat or $109.7 (3.9 percent).

On annual basis, gold rose by 219.2235 manat or $128.9 (7.4 percent), silver - by 17.4634 manat or $10.2 (58.7 percent), platinum - by 615.553 manat or $362 (43.2 percent), and palladium - by 1,460.4105 manat or $859,000 (42.1 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

May 20, 2021

3,189.523

47.2076

2,040.493

4,932.72

May 19, 2021

3,177.929

47.706

2,076.839

4,952.015

Apr. 20, 2021

3,013.2755

44.1181

2,057.8925

4,746.094

May 20, 2020

2,970.2995

29.7442

1,424.94

3,472.3095

Change in a day:

 

in man.

11.594

-0.4984

-36.346

-19.295

in %

0.36

-1.04

-1.75

-0.39

Change in a month

in man.

176.2475

3.0895

-17.3995

186.626

in %

5.8

7

-0.8

3.9

Change in a year

in man.

219.2235

17.4634

615.553

1460.4105

in %

7.4

58.7

43.2

42.1

 

---

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/206110.html

Print version

Views: 6

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also