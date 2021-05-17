Azerbaijan to hold auction for shares of joint stocks companies

By Trend

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will hold a new auction on June 8, 2021, Trend reports on May 17 referring to a source in the committee.

According to the source, 56 state properties, including shares of 35 joint-stock companies, 21 small state-owned enterprises and unfinished objects, will be put up for auction. The auction can be observed online.

All those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the committee (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization portal (privatization.az) must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the object, thereby obtaining the status of the customer. On the day of the auction, bidding can be joined by selecting the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).