Currency rates for May 6

06 May 2021 [11:53] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 2.0403 manat respectively for May 6.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies

May 6, 2021

May 5, 2021

Apr.6, 2021

May 6, 2020

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

2.0403

2.0439

2.007

1.8428

-0.0036

0.0333

0.1975

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.3136

1.3147

1.299

1.0941

-0.0011

0.0146

0.2195

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0181

0.0181

0.0184

0.0254

0

-0.0003

-0.0073

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

0.6652

0.6626

0.6407

0.695

0.0026

0.0245

-0.0298

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.3175

0.3123

0.3

0.3047

0.0052

0.0175

0.0128

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0

0

0

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1183

0.1178

0.1166

0.0919

0.0005

0.0017

0.0264

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.151

0.1512

0.1513

0.1389

-0.0002

-0.0003

0.0121

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0791

0.0791

0.0772

0.0682

0

0.0019

0.0109

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.2412

0.2422

0.2359

0.2038

-0.0010

0.0053

0.0374

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2623

0.2626

0.2594

0.2398

-0.0003

0.0029

0.0225

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2744

0.2749

0.2698

0.247

-0.0005

0.0046

0.0274

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.4942

0.4942

0.4985

0.5309

0

-0.0043

-0.0367

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2188

0.2189

0.2186

0.2193

-0.0001

0.0002

-0.0005

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.023

0.023

0.0232

0.0224

0

-0.0002

0.0006

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.3626

2.3648

2.3631

2.1137

-0.0022

-0.0005

0.2489

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0119

0.0118

0.0117

0.0112

0.0001

0.0002

0.0007

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.004

0.004

0.004

0.004

0

0

0

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.2001

0.2007

0.1951

0.1733

-0.0006

0.005

0.0268

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.8601

1.8623

1.8125

1.7483

-0.0022

0.0476

0.1118

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.5208

0.5208

0.5133

0.4832

0

0.0075

0.0376

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.3853

1.3833

1.356

1.2101

0.002

0.0293

0.1752

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.6411

5.6392

5.6245

5.4972

0.0019

0.0166

0.1439

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.004

0.004

0.004

0.004

0

0

0

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0201

0.0201
