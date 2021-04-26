Baku Port increases cargo turnover by 17 pct

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The cargo turnover of Azerbaijan's Baku Port increased by about 17 percent in the first quarter of 2021.

The port, which is an important part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, had a total transshipment volume of more than 1.4 million tons, which is by 16.7 percent more than in the corresponding period of 2020.

The share of transit cargo in the first three months of this year was 93 percent, which is by 22 percent more than in January-March last year.

In the first quarter of 2021, the number of large-capacity vehicles increased compared to the same period last year and amounted to 9,165 units. Of these, 72 percent of 6,605 units moved in the direction of Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku, and 28 percent or 2,560 units in the direction of Baku-Kurik-Baku. Likewise, the exported containers increased by 30 percent.

Furthermore, the volume of cargo transported at the dry cargo terminal increased by 51.5 percent over the same period last year and amounted to 290,833 tons. The majority of these cargoes consisted of fertilizers of Turkmen origin.

Another significant increase was registered in the volume of transportation of oil and oil products at the Dubandi oil loading terminal. Thus, the volume of oil and petroleum product exports in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to 437,310 tons.

Additionally, during the same period, 6,611 wagons were transported at the ferry terminal. Of these, 4,897 wagons or 74 percent moved in the Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku direction, and 1,714 wagons or 26 percent moved in the Baku-Kurik-Baku direction.

The Port of Baku is located in Alat at the crossroads of two major transportation corridors – East-West and North-South. The Port of Baku serves as a major intermodal distribution hub, but will also employ an integrated development model that involves port activities, bonded zone, the Alat township, and various transport and non-transport projects.