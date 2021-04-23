Azerbaijan, Germany mull co-op in employment field

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany in the employment field has been discussed during the meeting between Labor and Social Protection Ministry with a delegation from the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce.

During the meeting, Deputy Labor and Social Protection Minister Anar Aliyev briefed the participants on the reforms and innovations in the state employment service.

He noted that special attention was paid to cooperation with the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce during the reform process.

Aliyev stressed the importance of cooperation in increasing the level of participation of employees in the social insurance system, the prevention of informal employment, and the implementation of active programs in the labor market.

He stressed that talks are underway between the State Employment Agency and the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce in the field of vocational training to take joint measures in this direction.

The parties discussed the opportunities for cooperation in the field of employment, especially active employment measures, as well as vocational training.

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), as the official representative of the German economy in Azerbaijan, provides information services and supports companies in their market and business research since 2012. The AHK Azerbaijan emerged from the German-Azerbaijan Business Association (DAWF) founded in 1999. With more than 140 member companies (as of April 2020), the AHK Azerbaijan is the most powerful European economic association in Azerbaijan.