Azerbaijan boosts production in non oil, gas sector by 11.9 pct

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 11.9 percent in the first quarter of 2021, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

During the reported period, industrial products worth AZN 11 billion ($6.4bn) were produced, which is by 3.6 percent less compared to the same months of last year.

The decrease was due to the decline in production in the oil and gas sector in the country by 5.9 percent, and an increase in the non-oil and gas sector.

Some 63.7 percent of industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 29.3 percent in the manufacturing sector, 6.2 percent in the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, and 0. percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal sector.

Moreover, commercial oil production in the mining sector decreased by 5.3 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 12 percent.

Furthermore, the volume of production in the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam decreased by 1.3 percent, while the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal increased by 2.4 percent.

Additionally, production of pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector grew up by 7.3 times, leather and leather products by 4.8 times,computers, electronic and optical products by 2.5 times, machinery and equipment by 2.4 times, wood processing and wood products by 2.2 times, tobacco products by 83.1 percent, installation and repair of machinery and equipment by 81.4 percent, paper and cardboard by 32.5 percent, textile production by 27.8 percent, rubber and plastic products by 15.2 percent, electric equipment by 2 percent, textile by 10.8 percent, construction materials by 10 percent, food products by 6.3 percent and metallurgy by 0.6 percent.

Production of furniture decreased by 6.3 percent, finished metal products by 11.5 percent, chemical industry by 12.5 percent, petroleum products by 13 percent, beverages by 13.1 percent, printing products by 62.3 percent, production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers decreased by 63.3 percent and other vehicles by 97.7 percent.

Earlier Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov stated that the country's export of non-oil products increased by 16.4 percent year-on-year in January-March 2021. Jabbarov noted that the value of non-oil products export reached $501.6 million during the first quarter of the year.



