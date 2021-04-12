TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

12 April 2021 [15:33] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $62.49 per barrel last week (from Apr.5 through Apr.9), having dropped by $1.15 (1.8 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $62.98 per barrel, while the minimum - $61.63.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $61.76 per barrel last week, decreasing by 92 cents (1.5 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $62.16 per barrel, while the minimum - $60.9.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $59.24 per barrel, falling by $1.12 (1.9 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $59.6 per barrel, while the minimum - $58.36.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $61.92 per barrel, which is $1.27 (2 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $62.37 per barrel, while the minimum - $61.03.

Oil grade/date

Apr.5, 2021

Apr.6, 2021

Apr.7, 2021

Apr.8, 2021

Apr.9, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

-

$62.98

$61.63

$62.58

$62.77

$62.49

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

-

$62.16

$60.9

$61.89

$62.07

$61.76

Urals (EX NOVO)

-

$59.54

$58.36

$59.47

$59.6

$59.24

Brent Dated

-

$62.37

$61.03

$62

$62.27

$61.92

