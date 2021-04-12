Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

|
By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $62.49 per barrel last week (from Apr.5 through Apr.9), having dropped by $1.15 (1.8 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $62.98 per barrel, while the minimum - $61.63.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $61.76 per barrel last week, decreasing by 92 cents (1.5 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $62.16 per barrel, while the minimum - $60.9.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $59.24 per barrel, falling by $1.12 (1.9 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $59.6 per barrel, while the minimum - $58.36.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $61.92 per barrel, which is $1.27 (2 percent) less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $62.37 per barrel, while the minimum - $61.03.
Oil grade/date
Apr.5, 2021
Apr.6, 2021
Apr.7, 2021
Apr.8, 2021
Apr.9, 2021
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
-
$62.98
$61.63
$62.58
$62.77
$62.49
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
-
$62.16
$60.9
$61.89
$62.07
$61.76
Urals (EX NOVO)
-
$59.54
$58.36
$59.47
$59.6
$59.24
Brent Dated
-
$62.37
$61.03
$62
$62.27
$61.92