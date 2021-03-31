Azerbaijan joins Fourth Industrial Revolution Network Centre

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has joined the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page on March 30.

"The aim is to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as well as to assume a place among this field's leading countries," the minister said.

In another post on the same day, Jabbarov wrote that the Azerbaijani government and the World Economic Forum signed documents on establishing the Azerbaijan Affiliate of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network.

He added that this is the first centre of this kind in the CIS region.

Earlier, the minister stated that hosting a centre of the 4th Industrial Revolution Network will be an asset for Azerbaijan. He emphasized that cooperation with leading companies will ensure the development of the non-oil sector, the diversification and the digitalization of the economy and further increase the international influence of the country.