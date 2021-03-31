Azerbaijan sees decrease in prices for gold, silver

By Trend





Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on March 31, with the exception of palladium, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 46.5035 manat or $27.35 (1.6 percent), amounting to 2,855.116 manat or $1,679, and an ounce of silver - by 1.2227 manat or 71 cents (2.93 percent), to 40.5768 manat or $23.86. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 23.12 manat or $13.6 (1.16 percent) and amounted to 1,974.5075 manat or $1,161, and per ounce of palladium - increased by 104.703 manat or $61.59 (2.42 percent) to 4,427.0295 manat or $2,604.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 152.745 manat or $89.85 (5.1 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 5.861 manat or $3.44 (12.6 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 105.0685 manat or $61.8 (5.1 percent), and per ounce of palladium - increased by 306.8585 manat or $180.5 (7.4 percent).

On an annualized basis, gold rose in price by 110.3045 manat or $64.88 (4 percent), silver - by 16.5783 manat or $9.75 (69.1 percent), platinum - by 732.8785 manat or $43.11 (59 percent), and palladium rose in price by 436.8065 manat or $256.9 (10.9 percent).