Azerbaijan holds meeting of Commission on Int’l Humanitarian Aid

By Trend

A meeting of the Azerbaijani Commission on International Humanitarian Aid was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov in the format of a videoconference, Trend reports on March 19 with reference to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

A number of issues related to the reception, distribution, registration and control over humanitarian aid which is delivered to the country and other related operations were discussed during the meeting.

The members of the commission held discussions on the proposals put forward at the meeting, and as a result of the meeting, a decision was made to accelerate the work towards the adoption of a new draft Regulation on the country’s Commission on International Humanitarian Aid and the establishment of the Commission Secretariat.