Azerbaijan, Slovakia mull cooperation in SMBs

Azerbaijan and Slovakia have discussed relations between small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) during the meeting held between Chairman of Azerbaijani Agency for Small and Medium-sized Business Development Orkhan Mammadov and Charge d'Affaires of Slovakia Milan Lajcak on March 11.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on possible cooperation in the field of mutual trade and investment. In addition, they discussed possibilities for cooperation, including an exchange of experience in the field of SMBs, implementation of joint projects with the participation of SMBs of both countries and SMBs support in this process.

Mammadov underlined the state support rendered to small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan, activities and services of SMBs.

In turn, Milan Lajcak noted the active role of SMBs in the Slovak economy, stressing the need to expand cooperation between the Agency and relevant Slovak agencies.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Slovakia resulted in $28.4 million in 2020, with the most amount of turnover accounting for import. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.8 million in January 2021.