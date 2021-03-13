Weekly prices on Azerbaijani precious metals grow

|
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 50.87 manat (1.8 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,912.59 manat, which is by 0.4 percent less compared to the last week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Mar. 1
2,972.34
Mar. 8
-
Mar. 2
2,915.66
Mar. 9
2,871.46
Mar. 3
2,949.23
Mar. 10
2,913.05
Mar. 4
2,911.31
Mar. 11
2,943.53
Mar. 5
2,876.43
Mar. 12
2,922.33
Average weekly
2,924.994
Average weekly
2,912.59
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.0681 manat (2.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 43.92 manat, which is by 1.4 percent less compared to the last week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Mar. 1
45.6236
Mar. 8
-
Mar. 2
44.4843
Mar. 9
43.101
Mar. 3
45.3513
Mar. 10
43.862
Mar. 4
44.3974
Mar. 11
44.5573
Mar. 5
42.8392
Mar. 12
44.1691
Average weekly
44.54
Average weekly
43.92
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 92.07 manat (4.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,013.81 manat, which is by 0.7 percent more compared to the last week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Mar. 1
2,061.9
Mar. 8
-
Mar. 2
2,010.07
Mar. 9
1,961.57
Mar. 3
2,043.37
Mar. 10
1,975.69
Mar. 4
1,974.21
Mar. 11
2,064.34
Mar. 5
1,910.82
Mar. 12
2,053.64
Average weekly
2,000.074
Average weekly
2,013.81
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 34.21 manat (0.9 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,949.23 manat, which is by 1.3 percent less compared to the last week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Mar. 1
3,977.56
Mar. 8
-
Mar. 2
3,998.69
Mar. 9
3,955.93
Mar. 3
4,032.4
Mar. 10
3,920.08
Mar. 4
4,008.9
Mar. 11
3,930.77
Mar. 5
3,990.82
Mar. 12
3,990.14
Average weekly
4,001.674
Average weekly
3,949.23