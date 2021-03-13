TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly prices on Azerbaijani precious metals grow

13 March 2021 [16:26] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 50.87 manat (1.8 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,912.59 manat, which is by 0.4 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold


Mar. 1

2,972.34

Mar. 8

-

Mar. 2

2,915.66

Mar. 9

2,871.46

Mar. 3

2,949.23

Mar. 10

2,913.05

Mar. 4

2,911.31

Mar. 11

2,943.53

Mar. 5

2,876.43

Mar. 12

2,922.33

Average weekly

2,924.994

Average weekly

2,912.59

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.0681 manat (2.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 43.92 manat, which is by 1.4 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver


Mar. 1

45.6236

Mar. 8

-

Mar. 2

44.4843

Mar. 9

43.101

Mar. 3

45.3513

Mar. 10

43.862

Mar. 4

44.3974

Mar. 11

44.5573

Mar. 5

42.8392

Mar. 12

44.1691

Average weekly

44.54

Average weekly

43.92

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 92.07 manat (4.7 percent).


Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,013.81 manat, which is by 0.7 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum


Mar. 1

2,061.9

Mar. 8

-

Mar. 2

2,010.07

Mar. 9

1,961.57

Mar. 3

2,043.37

Mar. 10

1,975.69

Mar. 4

1,974.21

Mar. 11

2,064.34

Mar. 5

1,910.82

Mar. 12

2,053.64

Average weekly

2,000.074

Average weekly

2,013.81

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 34.21 manat (0.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,949.23 manat, which is by 1.3 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium


Mar. 1

3,977.56

Mar. 8

-

Mar. 2

3,998.69

Mar. 9

3,955.93

Mar. 3

4,032.4

Mar. 10

3,920.08

Mar. 4

4,008.9

Mar. 11

3,930.77

Mar. 5

3,990.82

Mar. 12

3,990.14

Average weekly

4,001.674

Average weekly

3,949.23

