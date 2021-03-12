Azerbaijan develops new projects on submission of financial info by officials

By Trend

Within the framework of the National Action Plan ‘On Encouraging Open Government in 2020-2022’ drafts of normative legal acts on the submission by officials of the relevant declarations have been prepared, Trend reports citing the report of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers for 2020.

These projects are at the stage of the agreement with the relevant structures.

Taking into account the changes over the past period, the list of officials who will submit financial information to the Anti-Corruption Commission has been finalized in these projects, the report reads.

“The list of information included in the financial declaration has also been clarified. Along with this, the deadlines for the submission of financial information, new control mechanisms in this area were determined, the rules for filing and the form of declarations, etc.,” said the report.