Azerbaijani Azerenerji reconstructing country's second largest HPP

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji OJSC continues measures to eliminate the dangerous situation that has arisen in the reservoir of Shamkir hydroelectric power station, the second largest hydroelectric power plant in the country, Trend reports citing Azerenerji OJSC.

"In order to eliminate the emergency situation, repair work on this reservoir began in 2020, which is carried out by a local company together with experts from Azerenerji OJSC. Work is underway on the reconstruction, concreting, and repair of the reservoir. To date, 90 percent of the work has been completed. Reconstruction of the facility is planned to be completed in April 2021,” said the message.

“In particular, repair and restoration work was carried out at the hydraulic units of the Shamkir HPP, a major overhaul of a block autotransformer with a capacity of 330 kilovolts was carried out. Thus, the "lost" power is restored, the durability and reliability of the installation are increased. The reconstruction of the open switchgear of the Shamkir HPP and the SCADA dispatch control system is also underway,” said the company.



