Upgrading of Internet equipment in Azerbaijan's Khachmaz district continues - Ministry

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has recently conducted activities on replacing the old Internet equipment with new ones (ONU - Optical Network Unit), repairing the linear network, and expanding the network in Khachmaz district’s villages, a source in the ministry told Trend on Feb.25.

According to the source, this process still continues.

"Today, as a result of the work done, the level of providing citizens with telephony and the Internet has significantly increased,” the source said. “In 2018, as a pilot project, a wireless LTE network (Long Term Evolution - long-term development) was commissioned in the villages of Hulovlu and Garachi, and in the homes of the village residents receiving equipment was installed. Currently, the residents can use high-speed Internet and other multimedia services.”

Appeals of citizens from all the country’s regions to the service areas of the ministry are being registered and work is underway to provide residents with telephone and Internet services, added the source.