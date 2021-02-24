Volume of transit cargo between Azerbaijan, Argentine hits 28 tons in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 3.334 tons of cargo were imported from Argentina to Azerbaijan in 2020, with the volume of transit cargoes between the two countries amounting to 28 tons and the volume of export-oriented cargoes to 37.411 tons, press service of Azerbaijan Railways company reported on February 22.

Ferrous metals and mineral construction materials, bread and food products dominated among the transported cargo.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Argentina in the field of rail lines was discussed during the meeting between Azerbaijan Railways Chairman Javid Gurbanov and Argentinean Ambassador Sergio Perez Gunella on February 22.

During the meeting, Gurbanov spoke about the country’s transport and logistics opportunities, its active participation in international transport corridors and steps to be taken to increase transit traffic.

Moreover, proposals for transportation of cargoes of Argentine origin and the initial scheme of the route were presented.

In addition, it was noted that the close cooperation with maritime companies and railroads of transit countries allows for convenient and efficient delivery of goods between Azerbaijan and Argentina.

The parties stressed that cargoes can be collected from container terminals and ports in Argentina and delivered to the Turkish Mersin port, Georgian Poti port, and from there through the railway platform to Azerbaijan and Russia, and through the Alat port to the Central Asian countries. The same scheme can be used to deliver cargo to Argentina.

In turn, noting that Azerbaijan serves as an important corridor connecting East and West, North and South, the ambassador informed the participants of the meeting about the current state and directions of development of Argentine railroads. In addition, he congratulated Azerbaijan on its victory in the Second Karabakh War.

Additionally, a presentation, which reflected the internal and external potential of Azerbaijan’s railway transport was held at the meeting.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Argentina amounted to $26 million in 2020. Out of the total turnover, export amounted to $5.5 million, while import to $20.5 million. In addition, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $8.9 million in January 2021.