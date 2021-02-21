Azerbaijan, Turkey mull cooperation in SMBs

By Ayya Lmahamad



Azerbaijan and Turkey have discussed cooperation in the field of small and medium-sized business (SMBs).

The discussion took place during the meeting of Azerbaijani Agency for Small and Medium-sized Business Development Chairman Orkhan Mammadov with the Turkish Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization Head Hasan Basri Kurt on February 18.

The parties have exchanged views on the use of Turkey’s successful experience in the sphere of a small and medium-sized business, and the implementation of joint activities and projects.

Noting that Azerbaijan cooperates with Turkey in all spheres, including small and medium business, it was stressed that the agencies of two countries are close partners in this spheres.

It was noted that Azerbaijani agency is interested in using the experience of Turkish agency in supporting SMBs, enhancing their knowledge and skill, facilitating access to finance, and in particular, the support measures being rendered by the Turkish agency to SMBs during the post-pandemic period are of particular interest.

Additionally, opportunities to expand the use of e-commerce platforms by SMBs during the pandemic were discussed.

It should be noted that eleven agreements were signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey within the Azerbaijan-Turkey business forum held in Ankara on February 18. The agreements envisage the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in economic, trade and other spheres.

The two countries aim to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion.

Turkey was Azerbaijan's second largest trading partner in 2020, with a trade turnover of $4.1 billion. Export from Azerbaijan to Turkey amounted to $2.5 billion, while import from Turkey amounted to $1.5 billion.