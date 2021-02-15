Azerbaijan Georgia's largest electricity supplier in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan was Georgia's largest electricity supplier in 2020, accounting for 45 percent of the country’s total electricity import, Azertag has reported.

Georgia imported 1.6 billion kWh of electricity worth $64.5 million, of which Azerbaijan's electricity export to Georgia amounted to 726 million kWh

Overall last year, Georgia received electricity from Azerbaijan, Russia, worth 570.6 million kWh and Turkey, worth 313.1 million kWh.

Azerbaijan’s electricity production amounted to 25.8 billion kWh in 2020. In addition, exports of electricity amounted to 1.1 billion kWh, while imports to 136.3 million kWh.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $536.2 million in 2020. Out of the total turnover, export of Azerbaijani products to Georgia amounted to $461.9 million, while import from Georgia to $74.2 million.

Azerbaijan was also Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in 2020, accounting for 63.8 percent of this country's total imports of bitumen. Thus, in 2020, Azerbaijan exported 82,100 tons of oil bitumen to Georgia, out of total Georgia's import of 128,700 tons.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to Georgia in 2020 as well. During last year, the country exported 214,900 tons of diesel fuel to Georgia, thus accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports.

Additionally, some 1.1 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Georgia via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline, of which 0.9 billion cubic meters came from the Shah Deniz field and the rest from SOCAR.