Economic potential of liberated lands to boost Azerbaijan's economy in 2021 - minister

By Trend

The year 2020 has become a period of global challenges for Azerbaijan and the entire world, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said, speaking at the Tax System in the post-pandemic period conference.

“The GDP of Azerbaijan in 2020 decreased by 4.3 percent. The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a negative impact on the energy market,” Jabbarov noted.

“However, 2020 has become a memorable year for Azerbaijan, since our army, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, restored the territorial integrity of the country,” he said.

The economy minister emphasized that the economic potential of the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation will give impetus to economic growth in 2021.