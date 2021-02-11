Prices for gold, silver down in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on February 11, with the exception of gold and silver, increased compared with previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 9.0185 manat or $5.3 (0.29 percent), amounting to 3,123.597 manat or $1,837, and an ounce of silver - by 0.9049 manat or 53 cents (1.94 percent), amounting to 45.6374 manat or $26.8.

The price of an ounce of platinum increased by 63.4525 manat or $37.32 (3.09 percent) and amounted to 2,118.6675 manat or $1,246, and per ounce of palladium - by 38.709 manat or $22.7 (0.98 percent), amounting to 3,996.989 manat or $2,351.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 12.3505 manat or $7.26 (0.4 percent), and the price of an ounce of silver rose by 3.7692 manat or $2.21 (9 percent).

The price per ounce of platinum increased by 353.005 manat or $207.6 (20 percent), and per ounce of palladium - decreased by 29.631 manat or $17.43 (0.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, gold rose in price by 456.5945 manat or $268.5 (17.1 percent), silver - by 15.453 manat or $9.09 (51.2 percent), platinum - by 480.3435 manat or $282.5 (29.3 percent), and palladium fell by 14.416 manat or $84.8 (0.4 percent).