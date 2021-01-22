Gold price in Azerbaijan declines

By Trend





The prices of precious metals, except for platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 22 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold lowered by 14.8325 manat or $8.72 (0.47 percent) and amounted to 3,167.423 manat or $1,863.19 per ounce.

The price of silver went down by 0.5566 manat or 33 cents (1.26 percent) and amounted to 43.5091 manat ($25.59).

The price of platinum increased by 16.2775 manat or $9.57 (0.86 percent) and amounted to 1,899.0615 manat ($1,117.09).

The price of palladium reduced by 22.2105 manat or $13.06 (0.55 percent) and amounted to 4,031.567 manat ($2,371.51).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 30.8975 manat or $18.17 (1 percent) per ounce, silver - by 1.3634 manat or 80 cents (3 percent) per ounce, while platinum grew by 189.499 manat or $111.47 (11.1 percent) per ounce, and palladium - by 65.688 manat or $38.64 (1.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold surged by 527.2635 manat or $310.15 (20 percent), silver grew by 13.3229 manat or $7.84 (44.1 percent), palladium decreased by 93.517 manat or $55.01 (2.3 percent) and platinum rose by 196.724 manat or $115.72 (11.6 percent).