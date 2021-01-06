Azerbaijan presented at Global Village International Fair in Dubai

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani products are being presented at the Global Village International Fair held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

A delegation of Azerbaijan’s Agency for Small and Medium Business Development visited the Azerbaijan pavilion at the international fair, which is held annually from October to April in Dubai.

At the fair, the products from a number of Azerbaijani companies are presenting their products, which include fruits and vegetables, fruit juices, compotes, honey, tea, jam, sweets, carpets, national souvenirs and other products, under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

During the visit, Chairman of the Board of the Agency Orkhan Mammadov met with the management of the Global Village fair.

Since the beginning of 2020, Azerbaijani companies have participated in the International Green Week 2020 in Germany, Prodexpo 2020 in Russia, Gulfood 2020 in the United Arab Emirates, Worldfood Moscow 2020, 3rd China International Import Expo in China and Azerbaijani products were presented at the single national stand “Made in Azerbaijan”.

The Global Village was founded in 1996 and is now one of the largest international fairs in the world. Azerbaijan is presented at the fair with the support of the Agency from 2019.








