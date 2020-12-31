Azercosmos exports services worth $41.3m in Jan-Nov

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's and South Caucasus' only satellite operator Azercosmos OJSC has exported services worth $41.3 million to 30 countries during the period of January-November 2020, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its “Export Review” for December.

The company's revenues from the export of services accounted for 90 percent of its total revenues.

Moreover, in November, the company exported services worth $3.5 to 20 countries.

The main countries to which Azercosmos exports services in January-November were France, UK, the U.S., Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

It should be noted that earlier, Azercosmos successfully passed all stages of the certification program of the World Teleport Association and received the Tier 4 certificate, which signifies 99.9 percent reliability and security for teleportation services, technical infrastructure and business processes on the company.

According to the 2019 results, Azercosmos ranks first among state and non-state exporters in terms of exports in the service sector.

Additionally, the company sealed cooperation agreement with various organizations such as Globecast, ViewMedia, Space Engineering, TheAngle, Prime African Media Systems etc. One of Turkey's leading news channels TRT World has started broadcasting via Azerspace-1 satellite.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites, allow receiving signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via fiber-optic network.

Established in 2010, the Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.