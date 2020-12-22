TODAY.AZ / Business

Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan up

21 December 2020 [17:37] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on December 21 increased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose in price by 24.7605 manat or $14.5 (0.77 percent), amounting to 3,223.5315 manat ($1,896), and an ounce of silver rose by 1.42 manat or 83 cents (3.24 percent), amounting to 45.2985 manat ($26.6). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 14.8325 manat or $8.72 (0.84 percent) and amounted to 1,780.6055 manat ($1,047), and an ounce of palladium - by 56.151 manat or $33.03 (1.41 percent), amounting to 4,042.09 manat ($2,377).

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 48.178 manat or $28.340 (1.5 percent), and an ounce of platinum - by 153.1615 manat or $90.09 (9.4 percent), an ounce of silver increased by 4.225 manat $2,485 (10.3 percent), and by an ounce of palladium - by 70.1845 manat or $41.2 (1.8 percent).

In annual terms, gold rose by 709.1125 manat or $417.1 (28.2 percent), silver - by 16.2998 manat $95.8 (56.2 percent), palladium - by 736.355 manat or $433.3 (22.3 percent), and platinum rose by 190.0685 manat or $111.8 (11.9 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

Dec.21, 2020

3,223.5315

45.2985

1,780.6055

4,042.09

Dec.18, 2020

3,198.771

43.8785

1,765.773

3,985.939

Nov.21, 2020

3,175.3535

41.0735

1,627.444

3,971.9055

Dec.21, 2020

2,514.419

28.9987

1,590.537

33,05.735

Daily difference:

In man.

24.7605

1.42

14.8325

56.151

%

0.77

3.24

0.84

1.41

Monthly difference:

In man.

48.178

4.225

153.1615

70.1845

%

1.5

10.3

9.4

1.8

Annual difference:

In man.

709.1125

16.2998

190.0685

736.355

%

28.2

56.2

11.9

22.3

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/201731.html

Print version

Views: 11

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also