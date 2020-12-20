Export train from Turkey completes landmark trip to China in 12 days

By Trend

In a major milestone, the first train carrying goods from Turkey to China reached its destination Saturday, Turkey's transport and infrastructure minister said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"Announcing Turkey's power in logistics to the world from every city it passed through, the China Export Train is our victory in rail transport,” Adil Karaismailo?lu wrote on Twitter.

President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an also lauded the development during an inauguration ceremony Saturday, saying this is a major success for Turkey.

The train set off from Istanbul on Dec. 4 and covered a distance of 8,693 kilometers (over 5,400 miles) across Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, the Caspian Sea, and Kazakhstan to reach China's Xi'an city.

It followed the Trans Caspian East-West Middle Corridor via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, according to a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement at the time of departure.

The journey included more than 2,300 kilometers in Turkey, 220 kilometers in Georgia, 430 kilometers in Azerbaijan, 420 kilometers across the Caspian Sea, 3,200 kilometers in Kazakhstan, and 2,100 kilometers in China.