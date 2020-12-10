Tourism expert talks functioning of Azerbaijani hotels during quarantine period

By Trend





Currently, 6 large and several small hotels operate in Baku, General Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association Gunay Saglam told Trend.

According to the director, the hotels are used not for tourist purposes, but for short-term business trips and quarantine accommodation.

Saglam added that the highest hotel occupancy rate was in November - about 10-11 percent, but this figure can change depending on the day.

She noted that hotels in Shaki, Lankaran, Gakh, Zagatala, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Masalli, Ismayilli, Guba, Khachmaz districts do not work at all.

The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 on January 31, 2021.

From 00:00 (GMT+4) on December 14, 2020, to 00:00 on January 18, 2021, a tightened quarantine regime will be in force throughout the country.