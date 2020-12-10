Paving of highways to liberated Azerbaijani Sugovushan,Talysh villages continues

By Trend





Work on the restoration of highways leading to the Azerbaijani villages of Sugovushan and Talysh of the Tartar district, which had been liberated from the Armenian occupation, is continuing, Anar Najafli, Spokesman for the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, told Trend.

According to Najafli, preparatory work has begun for laying asphalt on the roads.

“The work is nearing completion. In the coming days, asphalt-laying work will begin,” he stressed.

“Roads with a total length of 28.5 kilometers are being restored in line with the second technical category. The width of the carriageway of the two-lane asphalt concrete road will be 9 meters,” said Najafli.

The agency spokesman added that the roads that remained for a long time under the Armenian occupation are completely gone.

The roads leading to the villages of Sugovushan and Talysh were built in the 1970s by the instruction of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev on the construction of the Sugovushan reservoir. Currently, large-scale construction work is underway to restore the historical road to the liberated settlements.

As long as weather conditions permit, at least one layer of asphalt-concrete will be laid, after which the use of road will be possible. Subsequent asphalt layers are planned to be laid in 2021, taking into account the weather. However, earthworks, construction of the roadbed, and foundation of the road, installation of the water supply will continue throughout the entire road.