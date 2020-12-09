Gold price in Azerbaijan down

By Trend





The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 9 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 16.7025 manat or $9.825 (0.53 percent) and amounted to 3,161.405 manat or $1,859.65 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.6042 manat or 35 cents (1.44 percent) and amounted to 41.3708 manat ($24.33).

The price of platinum increased by 8.058 manat or $4.74 (0.46 percent) and amounted to 1,752.836 manat ($1.03).

The price of palladium decreased by 42.84 manat or $25.2 (1.08 percent) and amounted to 3,935.891 manat ($2,315.23).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 131.036 manat or $77.08 (4 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 236.232 manat or $138.96 (15.6 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 1.3762 manat or 80 cents (3.2 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 141.746 manat or $83.38 (3.5 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 678.5805 manat or $399.165 (27.3 percent), silver grew by 13.1822 manat or $7.754 (46.8 percent), palladium rose by 744.6 manat or $438 (23.3 percent) and platinum increased by 234.566 manat or $137.98 (15.4 percent).