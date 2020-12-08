Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation holds discussions on draft business plan and budget for 2021

By Trend

A videoconference meeting was held at the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC to discuss the draft business plan and budget for 2021, Trend reports on Dec. 7 with reference to the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation.

"The draft budget for 2021 in the coming days will be submitted to the supervisory board of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation for approval," the message says.

The heads of the central office and subsidiaries of the corporation took part in the online meeting.

The actual indicators and final forecasts of the current year, as well as the negative impact of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business environment and economic activity both domestically and in the global market, were thoroughly analyzed during the discussions and the answers to the emerging questions were given.

"Taking into account these factors, business risks and optimization measures, as well as the work being carried out in the direction of exploring new business opportunities, the necessary instructions for the investment plan for 2021 were given to the subsidiaries," the message said.