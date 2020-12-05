Special offer for volunteers!

Azercell offers discount for volunteers at the initiative of RDPU

“Azercell Telecom” LLC is making a special contribution to the “Year of Volunteers” announced by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Thus, at the initiative of the Regional Development Public Union, Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator is offering a discount that will allow volunteers to communicate on more favorable terms and enjoy a large amount of mobile data. This offer aims to support the benevolent work of the people who are engaged in voluntary activity.

The special offer provides volunteers with 600 minutes of the in-plan calls per month, plus 6GB of data traffic. Moreover, a further 6 GB of data will be provided for the use of Azercell's digital applications such as Zvuk, ivi, Bookmate, and Busuu. On top of that, by taking this offer, volunteers can benefit from free chat on social networks (WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Viber, Telegram, and Twitter). The monthly subscription fee for the special offer is 6.30 AZN. Simply text G9 to 7575 or dial *750*4*09#YES to join the tariff plan.

This special offer has been prepared for all Azercell prepaid subscribers engaged in voluntary activities in Azerbaijan. To take advantage of this discount, you need to register on the official website of the RDPU at www.riib.az, where you can get detailed information on how to join. Volunteers can also use Azercell's "Kabinetim" app to manage their plans and stay informed about new offers.

The country's leading mobile operator Azercell Telecom always supports initiatives aimed at promoting youth development and implements various projects in this direction. We believe that this offer, prepared by Azercell as a special gift for the "Year of Volunteers", will contribute to the appreciation of the volunteers and stimulate this kind of activity.