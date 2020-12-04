Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, FAO mull bilateral cooperation

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

A meeting was held between the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization dedicated to the cooperation and implementation of joint projects, the agency reported on November 3.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the organizations.

Food Safety Agency’s deputy chairperson Zakiya Mustafayeva briefed the participants on the achievements of cooperation with FAO and made a number of proposal for future projects. In addition, she emphasized the importance of participation of other international organizations and foreign countries in developing the project on animal diseases.

In turn, pointing out the importance of joint projects, head of FAO Azerbaijan partnership and coordination office Melek Cakmak underlined organization’s interest in further expanding their relations with Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, as a reliable partner.

Moreover, she emphasized that Azerbaijan, as a leader among FAO’s partner countries, pays special attention to issues related to healthy nutrition, food security and animal diseases, noting that European Union will participate in future meetings on projects in these areas and their financing.

Additionally, it was proposed to create working groups on Food Safety Agency projects implementation, and hold quarterly meetings on the results of the work done.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the FAO since 1995. The organization’s office in the country has been operating since 2007.