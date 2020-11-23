Russia remains Azerbaijan's main trade partner among CIS countries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Russia was Azerbaijan's largest trade partner, among CIS countries, in January-October 2020, with a trade turnover of $2.1 billion, the State Customs Committee has reported.

During the reporting period, the export of Azerbaijani products to Russia amounted to $565.5 million, while the import from Russia amounted to $1.6 billion.

Moreover, Russia was Azerbaijan's third largest trade partner during the reported period, after Italy with $4.2 billion and Turkey with $3.5 billion.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $2.4 billion during the corresponding period of 2019.

Furthermore, Ukraine was Azerbaijan's second largest trade partner, among the CIS countries, with a trade turnover amounting to $659.8 million during the reported period.

Of the total turnover, export from Azerbaijan to Ukraine amounted to $313.4 million, while import from Ukraine amounted to $346.3 million. It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $712.2 million during the same period of 2019.

Likewise, Belarus was Azerbaijan's third largest trade partner, among the CIS countries, with a trade turnover amounting to $252.5 million during the first ten months of the year.

The export of Azerbaijani products to Belarus amounted to $161.2 million, while import from Belarus amounted to $91.3 million. It should be noted that the trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $158.3 million during the corresponding period last year.

Earlier it was reported that Italy remained Azerbaijan's main trading partner in January-October 2020, with a trade turnover of $3.5 billion. From total trade turnover between the two countries, export amounted to $3.8 billion, while import amounted to $341 million.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade amounted to $17.8 billion in January-September 2020. The value of export amounted to $10 billion or 56.1 percent of the total turnover, while the value of import amounted to $7.8 billion or 43.9 percent. Thus, foreign trade turnover resulted in surplus of $2.1 billion.